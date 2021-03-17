WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislation introduced Wednesday by U.S. Sens Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., aims to increase accountability among the nation's poorest-performing nursing homes.
“Since the start of the pandemic, more than 178,000 residents and workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have died from the virus," Casey said. "We have a moral obligation to learn from this profound tragedy and deliver commonsense solutions.
"We must also improve the quality of care in nursing homes — especially those that are consistently failing to meet health and safety standards required by the federal government. Residents in long-term care facilities deserve a safe place to live. I urge my colleagues to pass this bipartisan bill immediately.”
Toomey said more than half of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 deaths have occured in long-term care facilities.
"Unfortunately, some of the largest outbreaks occurred in facilities with records of persistent failure to protect their residents,” Toomey said. “Even while vaccinating seniors helps us turn the corner on the pandemic, this bipartisan legislation remains as important as ever. Over the last month, AARP ranks Pennsylvania as having the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in the country. The Senate should pass this bill without delay.”
According to a news release from the senators, there are more than 500 facilities nationwide that have consistently failed to meet federal safety and care requirements. Of those facilities, only a maximum of 88 are chosen to participate in the Special Focus Facility (SFF) program, which provides additional oversight and inspections.
The Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021 would expand the SFF program to ensure that all facilities nominated as candidates for the program can receive additional oversight and enforcement, as well as technical assistance and educational programming, the senators said.
In 2019, Casey and Toomey released a report detailing persistent problems at underperforming nursing homes. This report revealed examples of abuse and neglect in facilities affiliated with the SFF program, and, for the first time, made public a list of nursing homes that qualify for enhanced oversight through the SFF program. Subsequently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) committed to releasing the names of these nursing homes on a monthly basis.