U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, visited four detention facilities in southern Texas and after, talking to border officials, came away understanding that only about 4 percent of the migrants seeking asylum pose criminal threats.
"So this idea that the president has perpetuated, of all these dangerous people coming across the border, is true only a small percentage of the time," Casey said
Casey held a phone conference late Friday night upon his return to Washington from Texas. There, he went to Donna to tour a new, short-term facility where families could be together and there were adequate sleep and bathroom facilities; a second stop was at a Catholic Charities, where migrants were treated well.
What troubled him were his last two stops to facilities in McAllen and the Ursula Detention Center, which holds thousands of migrants. Casey said he saw people in small areas at McAllen. And there was an outdoor area, where women sat behind a 6-ft. high chain link fence.
Casey said he was told over 1,000 family separations have occurred at Ursula.
"I saw an awful lot of people in this huge warehouse, cages. I saw fear on some of their faces," he said. "But I also saw some people who seemed calm, as if they were feeling safe."
Casey was one of 13 Democratic senators on the trip.
Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who led the contingent to Texas tweeted, "What we saw today in facilities at the southern border was unbearable, inhumane, heartbreaking.
"Migrants and families and kids coming to America searching for a better life CANNOT be treated this way. This is not who we are. This must end. Now."
Summing up, Casey said, "the problem here is a policy problem that the president has perpetuated because of his language and demonizing all immigrants."