Casey visits Valley students advocating educational initiative

SUNBURY — U.S. Senator Bob Casey continues to advocate his "Five Freedoms for America's Children" initiative by visiting schools in the commonwealth, including reading to a Pre-K class at Beck Elementary on Monday.
"It's always nice to meet with the children and to meet with the educators," Casey said. "I am so happy to be here."
Casey read a short book to the class and for 5-year-old Jeremiah Lanler, of Northumberland, meeting the senator was, "cool."
"This was awesome," Lanler said.
Casey met with Superintendent Jason Bendle and Beck Elementary principal Mike Egan before the tour.
"We appreciate the support Sen. Casey gives to public education," Bendle said.
Casey's policy plan is a transformational agenda that seeks to fundamentally change the way the government helps America’s children succeed. The plan identifies five basic freedoms that Casey said society must guarantee to America's children.
1. Freedom to Be Healthy: Every child in America should have quality, affordable health care. This proposal recommends automatic Medicaid eligibility at birth through age 18, Casey said.
2. Freedom to Be Economically Secure: Every child in America should have the opportunity for economic security, and to earn a living wage when they reach adulthood. This proposal recommends expanding the Child Tax Credit and allowing parents to claim it monthly; and it proposes the creation of children’s saving accounts, seeded annually with $500 in government contributions, that children can later use in pursuit of post-secondary education, homeownership or a business enterprise.
3. Freedom to Learn: Every family in America should have access to quality, affordable child care and early learning programs. This proposal recommends an additional annual investment of $7 billion to expand affordable child care and early learning programs; an additional investment of $18 billion annually to ensure that Head Start can cover all eligible 3–5-year-old children; and a substantial expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help working families cover the cost of child care.
4. Freedom from Hunger: No child in America should go to bed hungry or worried about their next meal. This proposal recommends enhancing automatic certification of more children for school meal programs, expanding universal school lunch and breakfast, and increasing retroactive reimbursement of school meals for eligible children who were not initially certified for school meals.
5. Freedom to be Safe from Harm: Every state in the Nation should have the resources necessary to strengthen families, prevent child abuse and neglect, and investigate and prosecute crimes against children. This proposal recommends the following investments: $250 million per year in community-based child abuse prevention; $250 million per year for child protective services; and $250 million per year to state Attorney General offices to prioritize investigation and prosecution of crimes against children.
"While the policies outlined here, working in conjunction with one another, would have a substantial and positive impact on the well-being of children, no proposal or document can reasonably cover all of the determinants of child well-being, nor propose policies related to each of them," he said. "While this plan focuses on policies that are relatively specific to children themselves, policies related to the well-being and economic security of families are also critically important investments in children. Safe and affordable housing, wage policies such as the minimum wage, as well as paid parental leave, among many others, are directly important for children and for their families."