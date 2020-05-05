U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, (D-Pa.), intends to introduce legislation later this week that would establish a GI Bill-like program for COVID-19 health care workers.
“This is simply a piece of legislation,” he said via a teleconference, “that thanks the healthcare workers who have answered the call for their country in this terrible pandemic and the ravages of this virus that has taken so many lives.”
The program would include a range of benefits for health care workers, such as student loan forgiveness, financial aid to help workers to pursue additional education and a financial reward for health care workers who spent months in the trenches.
Called the Pandemic Responders Service Award Act, it will propose giving out an annual award, available for four years, equal to the average cost of in-state tuition at a public institution of higher education, which in 2020 is $9,970, but which would be subsequently adjusted for inflation. Award levels would also be adjusted based upon duration of service at risk.
We are in a different war, Casey said. “It’s not a shooting war. It is a war against this virus. These frontline workers are soldiers on a battlefield. This is just a different kind of battlefield. They are putting themselves at risk — from contracting the virus and recovering to the ultimate threat to their lives.”
In the same way that the country demonstrated gratitude to service members after World War II, Casey said, “we need to show our thanks to the frontline personnel who today are our soldiers in the fight against COVID, and to take steps to care for them and their families.”
Casey noted that there is an effort underway in Congress to create a Heroes Fund for frontline workers that includes health care workers and a long list of other occupations.
“I think most people would agree that if there is a front of the front line, these are the workers that are there,” he said. “For us that would include emergency medical services, those who do health care and patient care in hospitals, including janitorial staff, transport staff, laundry and food services. It would include COVID-19 related services in a doctor’s office, health care center or clinic. And home health care workers and nursing home staff.
This bill could become part of the next major piece of legislation, Casey said, “or try to get it passed in some other fashion. As we introduce this we’ll be looking for support from both sides of the aisle.”
Informed of Casey’s proposal, Steve Kelly, communications director for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) agreed that “First responders, frontline health care providers, and other essential workers are helping to keep our country together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Legislation to expand taxpayer-funded hazard payments to workers does not fall under the purview of any committee on which Senator Toomey sits,” Kelly said. “However, if legislation contemplating this issue is considered on the Senate floor, he will give it all due consideration.”