DANVILLE — A contractor from Catawissa is accused of not completing work on a Mahoning Township residence a year after he was paid to begin the job.
Township police allege Bruce W. Rosenbaum Jr., 50, of 114 Middle Road, entered into a contract with the Jade Avenue residents to install a deck. The victims paid Rosenbaum $6,105.35 to begin the installation in October 2019, according to Officer Jason Bedisky. As of Oct. 1, 2020, the work was not completed and the funds were not returned to the victims, Bedisky reported.
Rosenbaum was arraigned recently before District Judge Marvin Shrawder on charges of deceptive business practices and theft by deception and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
— JOE SYLVESTER