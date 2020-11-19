COAL TOWNSHIP — The owners of the Springfield Banquet Hall are optimistic about business next year after such a difficult year due to state regulations and shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of that positive attitude from owners John Eccker and Lisa Roszko, of Gordon, stems from state approval for a low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to acquire land and construct a parking lot located about a block away from their business at 23 Sherman St., Coal Township. The business operates under the legal name Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC.
"The parking lot will be a big part of growing the business," said Eccker. "It's been one of the major things missing from the venue. We're really excited to have people able to park close without taking up neighborhood spots. This is a big piece of our plans to move forward and grow the business."
Eccker and Roszko, who are also husband and wife, purchased the building in 2016 and spent nine months renovating it to meet their needs. They originally were going to rent it out to caterers, but Roszko said she saw the potential as a venue for weddings, parties and events.
Over nine months, the couple, with the help of local contractors, renovated the building, transforming the space using dark wood, copper accent and beige walls — "Something warm and inviting," said Roszko — as well as a bar, a DJ booth, and enough space for 175 guests with a dance floor.
They started taking bookings in October 2017 and were excited for their third year of business in 2020. They were poised for a great year with multiple events. Then COVID hit. The last event they hosted was on March 13. Even with the latest restrictions, the hall can only have 53 people.
"This was supposed to be our year we'd break even," said Roszko.
Parking is currently at a lot near the former Bressi Motors off Route 61 that requires a shuttle to go back and forth between the venue.
Eccker and Roszko purchased six total lots on the neighboring street of Pulaski Avenue. They tore down one house and have been bringing in tons and tons of dirt to level it off for 43 spaces and build a retaining wall.
In early November, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the company received one of four new low-interest loan approvals through PIDA that will provide business expansion and job creation in Elk, Lancaster and Northumberland counties. Betsy Kramer, a revitalization coordinator through SEDA-Council of Governments, helped them apply for the loan in July.
Hidden Castle Banquets was approved for a $75,000, 15-year reset rate loan at 0.75 percent interest to acquire land and construct a parking lot located in Coal Township. The total cost of $153,693, and Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC will retain two full-time employees as a result of this project.
Kramer said her first experience with the banquet hall was during the Lower Anthracite Economic Convening in May 2019.
"The only thing better than the beautiful and accommodating banquet facility and the delicious catering (by Lisa), was the warmth of the hosts," said Kramer. "John and Lisa embody everything good that is happening in the Shamokin area. They are community-minded first and determined to be integral in the revitalization efforts. From spending countless hours working in the community gardens to decorating businesses for the holidays, the Ecckers are bringing beautiful things to Shamokin."
COVID-19 catastrophically hit banquet halls, especially those without outdoor facilities, she said.
"I was thrilled to see this low-interest loan going to such deserving business owners and look forward to seeing the bright future ahead for the Springfield Banquet Hall and John and Lisa Eccker," said Kramer.
In 2020, PIDA has approved $34,498,467 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $67,502,442 in private investment and supported 1,148 created and retained full-time jobs.
Eccker also operates as a landlord for four apartments under the same deed. Roszko works as a consultant.