DANVILLE — Valley Catholic churches resumed in-person Masses this weekend for the first time in two months.
Although the turnout may have been sparse, those who attended said it felt good to be back.
At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville, attendance was a bit lower than usual, but there were limits of 75 people for each weekend service in keeping with social distancing. That requirement, along with required face masks, are among the guidelines the churches are following under the state’s yellow phase, which area counties are in as they move to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s very emotional to have our service and Communion,” said Judy Dobson, of Danville, as she left church after the 11 a.m. Mass.
St. Joseph’s pastor, the Rev. Timothy Marcoe, said attendance at the Saturday evening Mass was about 25.
Approximately 50 people attended the 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday and about 25 were at the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
“Our usual weekend attendance is about 650 people, so let’s just say a little lower than usual, but a very good step back,” Marcoe said.
“I think it was important for many people. Although they had been participating in Mass remotely, online or on TV, there was still a hungering to be present in their church and to receive Holy Communion, as well, and to have that together as (a) parish family.”
He said those parishioners still unable to return to return to church just yet can continue to watch it online or on TV, and if they want to receive Communion, they now can drive up to the outside chapel entrance at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“So we’re taking gradual steps to hopefully one day return back to our full experience of Catholic worship,” Marcoe said.
Parishioners were happy the church is reopening in some form.
“It’s very nice to be back in the usual routine,” said Rich Kozick, of Danville. “It’s nice to see the parishioners.”
“And Father Marcoe,” added Kozick’s wife, Trish.
According to Marcoe’s letter to parishioners, Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer issued provisions to parishes for restoration of public worship. Montour County and other area counties moved into the yellow phase, from the red, on May 8.
Under the diocese guidelines, all parishioners must wear face masks. Priests are not required to wear them during Mass but are when dispensing Communion.
Occupancy is restricted to one-third of a parish building’s maximum capacity.
Capacities vary across the region, and churches can limit attendance even more.
St. Joseph’s capacity is 450, but St. Joseph’s limited its capacity to one-sixth because of the health concerns.
Parishioners also were instructed to sit in pews marked by yellow dots in to order to maintain six feet of distance between people. Families were permitted to sit together.
Following the service, volunteers sanitized the church.