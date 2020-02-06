BLOOMSBURG — Officials still don't know the cause of death of a Bloomsburg University student, who was found dead in his off-campus apartment on Monday.
Sean Lenahan, 22, of Lititz, a senior mass communications major, was found dead just before 11 a.m.
Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said on Wednesday there were no new updates in the case.
"The case is pending additional toxicology, histology and other testing," he said.
Lenahan was among students in a public relations class who did a group project for the Danville Business Alliance, said Rebecca Dressler, DBA's executive director/main street manager.
