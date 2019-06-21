MIFFLINBURG — A state police fire marshal said Thursday that the cause of a fire that broke out at a home on the 1300 block of Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township is "undetermined."
State police officer Kirk Renn, the fire marshal, said he was at the scene of the fire Wednesday afternoon and was unable to find the cause of the blaze that left four people homeless, at least temporarily.
Asked if he thought the house was salvageable, Renn said, "that's up to the insurance company. I can only say there was considerable damage done to the house, particularly in the kitchen area."
“Four people were home at 10 a.m., the time the fire broke out,” said Mifflinburg Hose Company Fire Chief Steve Walters. Crews had the flames under control in less than an hour.
“When we arrived, the left rear of the home was fully engulfed with flames showing above the roof level,” added Mifflinburg Hose Company assistant chief Wayne Bierly.
There was heat and smoke damage throughout the home and heavy damage in the rear, Bierly said.
Fire and rescue personnel from Lewisburg, New Berlin, and White Deer and Union Townships assisted Mifflinburg Hose at the scene.