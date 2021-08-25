The Daily Item
Statistically, the Valley is more diverse than it was a decade ago, according to new data from the U.S. Census. The question remains, however, are the Valley and nation more diverse, or are more people identifying more with multiracial identities?
Some demographers caution that the white population was not shrinking as much as shifting to multiracial identities. The number of people who identified as belonging to two or more races on the census form more than tripled from 9 million people in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020. They now account for 10 percent of the U.S. population.
According to Bucknell University sociology professor Deborah Abowitz, the option to indicate a biracial or multiracial identity began with the 2000 census. The census has 13 different racial definitions, which aren’t new but more people may be paying closer attention to them now. She said the rise in the number of Americans selecting a multiracial identity “may be taking some people by surprise, but not demographers. In the early 1980s, we were doing population projections of these trends to 2020 with a lot of confidence.”
The most recent census data collected last year shows that while white continues to be the most prevalent racial or ethnic group nationally by a wide margin, the share of the white population fell from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020 nationally, the lowest on record.
The data is similar locally: A 6.55 percent decrease in the number of white alone, non-Hispanic residents across the Valley. According to the data, there were 11,974 fewer residents in this category in 2020 than 2010. The numbers also decreased statewide (5.3 percent). The numbers also dropped in each county: Montour’s white-only population dropped 6.4 percent; Northumberland’s dropped 8.39 percent; Snyder’s fell 2.98 percent and Union County’s went down 5.3 percent.
People who identify as a race other than white, Black, Asian, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander — either alone or in combination with one of those races — jumped to 49.9 million people, surpassing the Black population of 46.9 million people as the nation’s second-largest racial group, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
But demographers said that may have to do with Hispanic uncertainty about how to answer the race question on the census form, as well as changes the U.S. Census Bureau made in processing responses and how it asked about race and ethnicity. Abowitz said how questions are asked can often shape the answers and noted that the U.S. Census Bureau has tried different versions of questions to determine the best way to measure race and ethnicity. Abowitz said until the 2000 survey, “individuals couldn’t identify as more than one ‘thing.’”
“The way the 2010 and 2020 census questions were asked made it possible and easier for many biracial or multiracial individuals who previously indicated they were just ‘white’ (especially when limited by the questions) to provide more complex answers — answers that fit their lived experiences as people whose parents are different races or themselves biracial or multiracial,” Abowitz said.
How and what data is collected has changed little over the years, but more people have a greater awareness of their heritage than ever before. Part of it is because the nation becomes more diverse, but also because more people have a deeper understanding of their heritage due to the growth of research through sites like Ancestry.com and at-home DNA tests.
“The Census Bureau isn’t collecting data differently over the last decade,” said Jennifer Shultz, a data manager for the Pennsylvania State Data Center. “More people are more aware of their heritage now. They’ve asked for the same data, but people are more aware of the options, too.”
“Perhaps some people are more willing to indicate biracial or multiracial or multiethnic identity to the census because of the social media attention and popularity of ancestral DNA tracing services like ‘23 and Me’ and genealogy sites like Ancestry.com,” Abowitz said. “The popularity of these services is indicative of a new, more open attitude about race — at least for some individuals — and perhaps growing acceptance — even delight in the idea of being the product of many places and peoples.”
“This fascination with services that show many of us to be products of an even larger melting pot than previously imagined seems at odds with the increasing rhetoric of divisiveness and the apparent political tribalism that many on social media and even in mainstream media present in racialized ways.”