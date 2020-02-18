LEWISBURG — A U.S. Census Bureau recruiter told the Union County Board of Commissioners that hundreds of applicants are needed for temporary work to complete the 2020 Census.
Janice Butler, of Lewisburg, said 480 applicants are targeted for Census worker roles in Union County alone. To date, she said less than half that number has been reached.
“It’s critical that we have a complete and accurate count because that affects the resources we receive in the county,” Butler said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Every person counted — adults and children — represents about $2,000 in potential resources for their home area, Butler said.
“If we’re not counting those folks, that means those dollars aren’t coming back to us and that’s for 10 years,” Butler said, noting how the Census occurs once each decade.
Butler asked Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards to use their collective network to aid in recruiting employees: retirees, unemployed or under-employed residents, college students and anyone seeking extra income. All applicants must be 18 years or older.
Census takers earn $17.50 hourly with paid training and mileage reimbursement. Apply online at 2020Census.gov/jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020 or use the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. According to the website, the job can last several weeks but is dependent on available work.
Dan McDavitt, of Kelly Township, a consistent attendee of commissioner meetings, said he’s performing advance work in-county ahead of the actual population count.
“We’re looking for the homeless factor, those folks who live in group homes and so forth,” McDavitt said of the tasks he’s been assigned.
Butler said a second wave of hiring is coming soon. She encouraged those interested in working for the Census Bureau to apply within the next four weeks. According to Butler, non-violent criminal convictions won’t count against applicants.
For the first time, residents are asked to complete the national survey online, Butler explained. Postcards explaining the process will be mailed to households. Those without reliable Internet access, or access altogether, can expect visits this spring and summer from Census takers — as can those who don’t fill out the Census in a timely manner, Butler said.
“Taking the Census, when does that start?” Richards asked.
“Postcards go out in the middle of March and they have until July to complete the survey,” Butler said.