The Center for Dairy Excellence is making free yard signs to demonstrate the value of dairy farming in local communities. The signs are available to dairy farmers and industry professionals on a first-come-first-served basis.
As dairy farms and supporting agriculture businesses work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring safe food supply, the yard signs highlight dairy farmers’ essential role with a ‘Still Farming for You’ message. The signs also feature Choose PA Dairy messaging and encourage consumers to continue purchasing dairy at the grocery store. Dairy producers are encouraged to display the signs on their farms to recognize the essential role dairy farmers are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and showcase the value of wholesome, nutritious dairy products.
To learn more, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/request-yard-sign to request your sign or call 717-346-0849.