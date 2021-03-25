LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center announced registration is open for free online training sessions at 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday to help small business owners learn about tax implications from the CARES Act.
The sessions aim to help attendees understand differences between Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application types, how eligible loan forgiveness is calculated, and federal and state tax implications of the PPP loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance.
To register, visit www.pasbdc.org and click on the events tab.