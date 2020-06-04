With the sign-up period now open for dairy producers to submit direct relief payment applications through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), the Center for Dairy Excellence is offering a free webinar
The webinar, titled “A Step-by-Step Guide to Submitting CFAP Applications,” is June 12, 8-9 a.m. and is designed for dairy producers and consultants. The event is free, but advanced registration is required. To register for the webinar, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/cfap-webinar or call 717-346-0849.
The webinar will help dairy producers and consultants understand the CFAP application steps, how to calculate payments, and how to submit dairy applications to Farm Service Agency offices. Whether you’re a farmer who plans to complete the application yourself, or you’re a consultant who plans to help farms through the process, this webinar will explain each step of the application and how to calculate your expected payments.
— RICK DANDES