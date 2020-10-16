SUNBURY — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank now has an extra $6,000 after receiving a grant from the Sunbury Area Community Foundation, of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, to support youth programs throughout the Sunbury region.
“We are incredibly thankful to the Sunbury Area Community Foundation for their gift to the Food Bank,” Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said in a press release.
“Their gift is an inspiring example of a community foundation stepping up to help ensure that nobody in Central Pennsylvania goes hungry. Support like this makes all the difference, especially in a time when families are facing so much economic uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.”
In the Sunbury region, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank works with the Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Line Mountain school districts to facilitate their BackPack programs, in which children receive backpacks filled with individual servings of healthy non-perishable food for weekends and holidays, according to the release.
The Sunbury Area Community Foundation was created from the sale of the Sunbury Community Hospital in 2005 as the Sunbury Area Health Foundation to continue to provide for charitable healthcare needs in the Sunbury region.