HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a $110,000 grant from Feeding America and an anonymous donor to address food insecurity among military families and veterans through its MilitaryShare program.
The Food Bank’s MilitaryShare program was established in 2015 as a first of its kind in Pennsylvania and one of the first in the nation. Recognizing that veterans are often hesitant to seek assistance, the Food Bank developed partnerships with trusted military service organizations. As a result, the Food Bank’s MilitaryShare distributes food to veteran and military families on-site at armories, VFW’s, and AMVET locations. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank currently operates 38 MilitaryShare sites throughout 20 counties, serving more than 5,700 individuals annually.
The grant from Feeding America and the anonymous donor will help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank continue to provide its MilitaryShare sites with boxes of healthy shelf-stable food items and fresh items such as milk, meat, eggs and produce.