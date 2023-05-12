Central Susquehanna EcosySTEM was selected to join the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice (SLECoP) as one of nine new ecosystems admitted into the global movement of leaders devoted to advancing STEM learning opportunities.
“As representatives of the coordinated efforts for growing the Central Susquehanna EcosySTEM, we are delighted for the opportunity to join the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice and collaborate on a global level with the other 110 ecosystems to achieve common goals on STEM education and workforce development,” said Tanya Dynda (CSIU) and Miriam Krause (PSAYDN), co-coordinators of the Central Susquehanna EcosySTEM.
“We are thrilled to welcome Central Susquehanna EcosySTEM and the other new ecosystems, with their unique talents, lived experiences and resources to our Community of Practice,” said Judd Pittman, chairman of the SLECoP’s Leadership Coordinating Council. “We know that they will learn from and grow with the existing communities expanding opportunities for more diverse scholars to realize the promise of a STEM career.”
The Central Susquehanna EcosySTEM, founded in 2019, supports Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, which all are part of the Susquehanna River watershed. The ecosystem was the recipient of a PA Smart grant to build capacity and provide the long-term structure for cross-sector partnerships to create synergy for current and future initiatives to provide educational, workforce and economic benefits to the Valley.
Currently, the ecosystem is working on three projects: developing a searchable calendar of STEM opportunities in the region, starting a Chief Science Officer program for youth in the region, and strengthening career pathways for youth both within and outside of the school system.
Now with 111 individual ecosystems in more than 40 states across the U.S., as well as in Kenya, Israel, Mexico, Iceland and Canada, the SLECoP is a collective of thought leaders and innovators who understand thriving communities are built through collaboration among schools, institutions, businesses and industry.
As the chairman, Pittman said he sees great promise in the new ecosystems, and is eager to embrace their leadership and experience.
“The past few years have accelerated change, spotlighted educational disparities, and ignited new opportunities for reimagining educational systems,” Pittman said. “The Community of Practice is stronger than ever because of the collective power of diverse ideas from new and existing ecosystems. Welcoming new, productive relationships are the cornerstone of a vibrant community of practice.”