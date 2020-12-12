SHAMOKIN — The Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin handed out food and cleaning supplies on Friday to 93 families for the holiday season.
The giveaway, organized from 12 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 2 E. Arch St., highlights the need of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CSO Food Pantry coordinator Michelle Koch and CSO Supervisor Sandy Winhofer. All families were from Northumberland County, mostly from Shamokin, Coal Township and Sunbury.
"As a whole, we have three times the amount of people to help since pre-COVID," said Winhofer. "We run 10 pantries and we're adding another one in Trevorton in January. There is a need. There's none in that area and we're looking at other rural areas."
Each family who signed up received ham, produce, eggs, cheese, butter, fruit, canned goods, stuffing mix, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer. It was a contactless pick up where drivers popped their trunks and the employees placed the items in the back.
CSO was an emergency pantry before the pandemic, helping 10 to 15 people a month. Now, since March, CSO assists more than 300 a month with food insecurity, said Koch.
Fran Kuminski, of Shamokin, said 2020 has been a rough year. She is on disability.
"If everyone does their party, hopefully it all goes away," she said. "I'm very grateful and wish them a healthy and safe New Year."
Friends June Culp, of Sunbury, and Elizabeth Reigle, of Snydertown, drove to the giveaway together.
Culp said she is struggling this year.
"We all are," said Reigle.
Koch and Winhofer anticipate a need later in the month due to SNAP benefits being provided to recipients in one lump sum at the beginning of the month. There may be a need in late December or early January, they said.
No volunteers were used during this particular giveaway due to COVID. All helpers were employees, they said.