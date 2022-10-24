MILTON — A 70-year-old truck driver from Centre County was killed Sunday afternoon when the tractor trailer he was driving drifted off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Union County and overturned.
Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at 12:16 p.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash, Mile Marker 206, about four miles west of the Route 15 exit in White Deer Township, Union County.
State police at Milton said Loner was driving a Mack tractor trailer hauling milk, when the vehicle drifted from the left, to the right eastbound lane, then continued off the south shoulder of the highway before striking the guardrail, dropping into a ditch and overturning.
Before the truck left the road, it came into contact with an eastbound car, driven by Cheryl-Anne Harte, 58, of North Wales, Pa. She was not injured, state police said.
The White Deer Township and Warrior Run fire departments, Evangelical Community Hospital ambulance, state Department of Transportation and state Department of Environmental Protection assisted state police at the scene.