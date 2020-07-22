Milton homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain (Zone AE) can get discounted elevation certificates that can reduce their flood insurance costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency elevation certificates cost $700 for these homeowners. This is a discounted group price that SEDA-Council of Governments negotiated with Orangeville Surveying Consultants Inc. Without the discount, the rate can be as expensive as $2,000.
Elevation certificates compare a structure’s elevation to the base flood elevation shown on the map being used for rating and determine the cost to cover flood risk. If the certificate shows the property at a high elevation, it will lower the flood insurance cost.
“The elevation certificate can be a useful tool when comparison shopping for flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program versus the private insurance market,” said Doug Diehl, Milton Borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer and floodplain manager. The group discount also is available in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove for $700, and in Danville and Bloomsburg for $600. Interested Milton homeowners can contact Doug Diehl at 570-742-8759 or ddiehl@miltonpa.org or SEDA-COG’s Geralee Zeigler at 570-524-4491 ext. 7218 or gzeigler@seda-cog.org.
