Chamber discusses impact of tariffs on the Valley

LEWISBURG — Three experts from the Valley advocated for free trade between America and countries around the world.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Central PA Chambers of Commerce hosted a joint legislative breakfast to discuss trade policy and local impact of tariffs in Lewisburg on Friday. The panel featured Noelle Long, the director of SEDA-Council of Governments' Export Development Program Staff; Elvin Stoltzfus, owner of Pik Rite, Inc, of Lewisburg; and Nicholas Bisaccia, director of export sales at Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc., Kreamer.
"We need free trade," said Stoltzfus. "We can compete here in the United States with anyone in the world, but we can't compete if it's unfair. In other words, when other countries are being penalized for us delivering product there. We can ignore it, but there's a trainwreck coming if we don't deal with it."
Free trade, as advocated by Stoltzfus, is international trade left to its natural course without tariffs, quotas, or other restrictions.
"We have the best people," he said. "Particularly in this community, we have good people with a good work ethic and we can compete if given the opportunity."
The U.S. and China are locked in a trade war over American allegations that the Chinese are deploying predatory tactics — including stealing trade secrets — in an aggressive drive to challenge U.S. technological dominance. The two countries have slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods in the biggest trade conflict since the 1930s, according to The Associated Press.
Last month, U.S. and Chinese negotiators announced a modest breakthrough. China agreed to buy more U.S. farm products, and President Donald Trump dropped plans to hike tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. Big differences over China’s technology policies were largely unaddressed and left for future negotiations, according to the Associated Press.
Bisaccia said there is no good answer in dealing with trade and tariffs.
"It would be great if everyone said 'Enough's enough. Just compete,'" he said. "We will, we'll win every day."
Long said it's good that tariffs have gained attention lately and more companies are thinking about global economies.
"It's forced companies to think a little differently," she said.
Uncertainty, they said, are the biggest destroyers of demand.
Dr. Matthew Rousu, Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, moderated the panel.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.