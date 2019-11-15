Chamber discusses impact of tariffs on the Valley

Dr. Matthew Rousu, Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, moderated a trade policy and local impact of tariffs panel in Lewisburg on Friday. Pictured are, left to right, Elvin Stoltzfus, owner of Pik Rite, Inc, of Lewisburg; Noelle Long, the director of SEDA-Council of Governments' Export Development Program Staff; and Nicholas Bisaccia, director of export sales at Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc., Kreamer.