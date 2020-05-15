The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will draft letters of support for the Susquehanna Valley Mall and local businesses in the professional beauty industry to reopen during the COVID-19 crisis.
Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett, during a Chamber Governmental Affairs meeting via Zoom, told members that the letters will be sent on to the governor's office. Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties have been in the yellow phase, the first step of re-opening, since May 8.
"If we are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, no one is suggesting we won't be responsible in our reopening," said Garrett. "We will follow the guidelines, but we need to get going. This cherry-picking and picking winners and losers, we have to say enough is enough. That's what I intend to say, but being diplomatic in the letters."
Malls must remain closed because they are considered indoor recreation according to the state. Barbershops and beauty salons must also remain closed.
"If we hold the mall to the same standards that we hold Wal-Mart, that means 435 people can be allowed to social distance safely inside the hallways of the mall," said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz. "That does not include the space in all the stores."
Former Montour County District Attorney Robert Buehner Jr. was also on the Zoom videoconference call to offer "perspective and education" to other members on the governor's orders and actions. He said violating the orders would incur civil penalties, but not criminal ones.
Anyone whose license to operate, such as beauticians or other business owners, are revoked due to violations have a right to contest the decision and a right to a fair hearing, said Buehner.
"One person's essential business or occupation could be another person's non-essential business or occupation," he said. "It's in the eye of the beholder. There's no definition of what that word means."
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, who was also in the conference call, classified the governor's actions as operating with "fear and threats."
"He has the people convinced that if you walk outside that you're going to get deathly ill," said Yaw. "The chance of dying from this virus is like less than a quarter of 1 percent. It's absolutely minuscule."
Most of the cases are from nursing homes, which is under the oversight of the Department of Health. Much of the problem can be "laid at the doorstep of the Department of Health," said Yaw.