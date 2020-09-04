Valley business owners are encouraged to help their employees vote on Nov. 3.
Joe Petrucci, the Pennsylvania director for Business for America, spoke via Zoom on Friday to members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Committee. Business For America is a national nonprofit organization that mobilizes business toward civic engagement.
"It's a commitment to make sure your employees can get to the polls on Election Day," said Petrucci. "We know people who don't vote because of their schedule or they don't have more time."
Business for America's Operation Safe Vote mobilizes the business community to ensure a safe and secure election. The group encourages no specific candidate or political party, only that employers allow for employers to vote on Election Day.
Employers only need to make a brief plan, such as allow paid or planned time off. They can also invite someone in to talk about how to register to vote by mail-in ballots or how to vote safely, said Petrucci.
"Communities that are more civically engaged tend to be more vibrant, tend to have more economic vitality, tend to have more engaged citizens and businesses," he said. "When we have communities get out to vote and make sure everybody can participate, those communities are going to be the communities that will come out on top."
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the GSV Chamber, said chamber members are encouraged to allow administrative leave for employees. It can be for voting, blood donations or other similar events.
Aimee Buehner, the chair of the governmental affairs committee, said the chamber needs to spread the word.
"We need to make sure our fellow chamber and community members understand we need to focus on civic responsibility," she said. "We need to reduce the polarization."
A downloadable ‘Ready to Vote Tool Kit’ will be made available to all chamber members.