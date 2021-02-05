The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce put out a call to service for anyone willing to run for public office or work with the election office for the upcoming primary election.
Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections Office, and Greg Katherman, the director of the Union County Board of Elections Office, were the guest speakers for the chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee meeting via Zoom on Friday. Those two and committee chair Malcolm Derk encouraged citizens to get involved.
"It takes a huge number of people to make local government work. That's the one thing we want to stress," said Derk. "If you or someone you know is interested in running for local office, we need people to run the election process, those are the functions to have a thriving Democracy."
The primary election in May is for municipal, school boards and certain row officers depending on the county. Feb. 16 is the first day to circulate and file nomination petitions. March 9 is the last day to circulate and file nomination petitions. Katherman said a municipal election "is a breath of fresh air" after a difficult presidential election.
"It's very difficult to get people to want to serve in any capacity," said Katherman. It gets harder every year. That's not unique to Union County."
Savidge agreed that it's difficult to get people involved, especially to be poll workers or judges of election.
"No matter which side of the political aisle you're on, everyone across the board took a beating last year," said Savidge. "People are simultaneously over-involved in the process and sick of the process."
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, who has been co-chairing since 2016 the election reform committee of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said Pennsylvania lost 25 election directors in 67 counties in 2020 to retirement or resignation. That includes two directors in Northumberland County.
"One-third or more of the directors decided to retire or resign," said Kantz. "That's very troubling. That vast knowledge that those people had is now gone."
Derk said citizens don't often think about municipal elections.
"Here at the Chamber, we strongly believe that local government has a great influence on our day-to-day activities," said Derk.