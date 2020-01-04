The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is leading a project that will have a consultant group assist with the Qualified Opportunity Zones in Sunbury and Shamokin.
At the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Friday, relationship manager Chris Berleth announced that Ridge Policy Group and Knox Law Public Strategies submitted a $5,000 proposal to provide expertise in the federal program, which allows for tax breaks for investments in low-to-moderate-income communities. The original proposal was for Sunbury only but is being amended to include Shamokin.
Berleth said the chamber committed $1,000 toward the cost. Government and community leaders in Sunbury, Shamokin and Northumberland County are being asked to provide financial assistance once the proposal is finalized.
"These consultants secured 157 grant opportunities for another community," said Berleth. "A regional effort combining Sunbury and Shamokin would be very good."
QOZs, which were designated by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Wolf Administration in April 2018, allows developers to take certain tax responsibilities they would otherwise have, and invest it in certain areas in different communities around the Commonwealth.
The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), passed in December 2017, enables the governor to designate certain census tracts as Opportunity Zones. Investments made by individuals, corporations and other entities through special funds in these zones would be allowed to reduce or avoid federal taxes on capital gains. Under TCJA, the Governor can designate up to 25 percent of census tracts that have high poverty rates and/or low median family incomes. Extra consideration was given to the poorest areas of the state, according to Gordner.
There are approximately 1,200 of these tracts that are eligible across the state, which are based on economic data, public input and other relevant factors.
The Sunbury zone includes large sections of North Third Street, North Fourth Street and Catawissa Avenue and surrounding streets, from Race and Reagan streets north to the end of the Pomfret Manor Cemetery, the underpass and Shikellamy Avenue.
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis, who attended the committee meeting, said the council members will vote on whether to contribute to the cost of the consultant at the Jan. 13 public meeting. The city would not likely contribute any more $2,000, he said.
In Shamokin, the zone follows the city's northernmost border with Coal Township. It runs roughly from North 1st Street in the West to Market, North Rock and Dubarry streets in the east and from West Chestnut, Water and East Sunbury streets in the south to East Kase, James, East Packer and East Dewart streets in the north.
Berleth said he will reach out as well to Danville, which was also approved for a QOZ, to determine what progress they have made. The Danville zone follows the borough border almost exactly, from Route 11's intersection with Bald Top Road in the west to just past its intersection with State Hospital Drive in the east and from the Susquehanna River north to Line and Reservoir streets.