NEW BERLIN— The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Innovation Summit starting at 8:30 a.m. today at SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin.
They will discuss broadband and infrastructure, digital marketing and business tools, online programs and emerging technologies in the Valley, and cybersecurity to keep businesses safe.
The doors open at 8 a.m. for networking, registration and vendor booths. The welcoming address will be given by Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item.
The morning sessions will be Matt Walsh, of Geisinger, discussing Geisinger's innovations; a panel of internet providers discussing laying the groundwork for high-speed internet, and the group discussing reaching customers online with Google. The afternoon will be a tour of SUN Area Technical Institute, two breakout sessions, and Mike Fischer and Scott Kramer, of SEDA-Council of Governments, discussing the tools for expansion.
The closing comments by GSVCC President/CEO Bob Garrett will take place at 2:45 p.m.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER