SHAMOKIN DAM — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation gathering today from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the chamber parking lot, 2859 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
All Chamber members are invited to attend a series of Member Appreciation Gatherings that will allow for plenty of social distancing outside, free food grilled by CEO/President Bob Garrett and the opportunity to network.
There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill with light refreshments. Members have the opportunity to meet chamber leaders and other board members.
Outdoor seating is available; BYO chair is optional. There will also be door prizes.
Pre-registration is not required but appreciated. Check all CDC and local guidelines before attending. These are all-weather events, rain or shine and considering the COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects of this event may be subject to change.
