WATSONTOWN — Members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce plan to approach county commissioners next month to help fund the expansion of the Luzerne County Community College into Watsontown.
At the Chamber's governmental affairs committee meeting on Friday, Chamber Relationship Director Chris Berleth said the first meeting will be at 10 a.m. July 23 with Snyder County followed by 10 a.m. July 30 with Union County and then 1 p.m. Aug. 6 with Northumberland County. Luzerne has already advertised for 12 jobs associated with the new campus, including director.
"We're asking county commissioners if they'd be willing to donate," said Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett. "It's about $100,000 to raise for the capital investment per year. If they participate, their constituents will get in-county tuition."
Earlier this week, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. Starting Sept. 3, the LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, Math, Speech, Biology, Sociology, Art, First Year Experience, Computer Information Systems and CPR.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
"They are making a huge commitment to this Valley," said Garrett about LCCC.
The center will open with five classrooms, two computer labs, an office area, and a student lounge. Additional classroom and lab space may be added in the future. Tuition for LCCC’s Greater Susquehanna Center will be $134 per credit which equates to $4,020 a year for a full-time student.
The Watsontown Elementary School closed following the 2015-16 school year. Last year, the district was approached by the CSIU to consolidate their programs into one location at the elementary school. This year, the CSIU has early intervention programs, Head Start, Pre-K Counts and 5-Star housed in a portion of the building, and high school special education students opened up the Trading Post store.
"Watsontown is grateful for everything the chamber has done to make this a reality," said Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett. "It's very exciting."
Berleth said a formal signing with LCCC is being planned for a date to be announced.