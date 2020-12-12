MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce put together a list on its website of information and resources for businesses, employees and the general public in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list provides details on grants and loans, orders, members that provide services to help you reopen, how to support local business and where to buy PPE supplies. Business hours and contact information for take out for the next three weeks are available.
If you would like to be added to this list, e-mail tjaikey@centralpachamber.com or call 570-742-7341.
The list can be found at www.centralpachamber.com/covid-19.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER