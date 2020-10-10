SELINSGROVE — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC), together with Campus Compact of New York and Pennsylvania, Bucknell and Bloomsburg universities, will co-host the fourth annual Anthracite Economic Summit on Oct. 20.
This virtual summit will build on the progress being made in the Lower Anthracite Region by bringing together business and community partners who have played and who hope to play a key role in revitalization efforts.
“So many great things are happening in the region,” said GSVCC President/CEO Bob Garrett. “Between Faith Alliance for Revitalization, the Environmental Protection Agency, SEDA-COG, Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization, Mount Carmel Downtown, Inc., the Mother Maria Kaupas Center, the 'Go Shamokin!' plan, the Visitor’s Bureau, the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, the proposed hotel there’s a lot of people working to return this community to its former glory.”
This year’s event will host keynote speakers Richard Vague, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of Banking and Securities, along with Sean Garrigan, author of "Go Shamokin!" These sessions will be followed by virtual breakout sessions and a brief networking opportunity.
The event is free of charge and open to the public thanks to a generous grant by Campus Compact and event sponsors Geisinger, BB&T, and GDK Development. Registration is available online at www.gsvcc.org, or by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 570- 743-4100.