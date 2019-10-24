When ballots are tallied and winners declared on election night Nov. 5 for the Union County commissioner race, change is guaranteed.
Preston Boop, a Republican, is the lone incumbent listed on this year’s general election ballot. His name appears along with challengers Jeff Reber, also a Republican, and Democrats Trey Casimir and Stacy Richards.
The four general election candidates emerged from a field of nine challengers during the spring primaries. Boop led everyone in May from either party with 3,203 votes. Reber followed with 2,987. Richards led Democrats with 1,703 votes followed by Casimir with 1,003.
John Mathias, a current commissioner, was edged out in the spring Republican primary while fellow current commissioner John Showers, a Democrat, is retiring from public office.
Of the four still in the race, three will find themselves elected to the county’s chief public office, creating a scenario, albeit a long shot, that the board could see a complete turnover. Whichever candidates are victorious will be sworn into office Jan. 6 for four-year terms. The salary for the position in 2020 is $71,452, according to the Union County Commissioners Office.
No write-in challenger has been announced for this race.
The Daily Item asked each candidate the same five questions and recorded their answers on video available at www.dailyitem.com, a format used for the spring primary election.
The candidates answered inquiries about initial priorities after taking office and what issues, if any, voters identified post-primary that they hadn’t considered prior. They also were asked about what to do with the still-vacant Great Stream Commons industrial park near Allenwood, if they were comfortable allowing the current board to hire a new chief clerk before the next board takes office, and if they support continued investment in trail development for tourism and quality-of-life purposes.
Richards cited transparency as an immediate priority. The current board took steps this year to improve the county website, including adding meeting agendas, but Richards said more can be done.
Such an initiative could be restricted by a lack of broadband internet access countywide, said Richards, who operates a strategic planning consulting firm in Lewisburg.
Exploring ways to establish or improve broadband is an issue Richards, Reber and Boop raised unprompted and one Casimir supported when asked specifically about the matter prior to the spring primary.
“That would also be a very top priority, to continue the good work that the county commissioners have done to date in identifying how it is we could be reaching far more people within Union County technically with broadband,” Richards said of studies the current board has undertaken.
Improving broadband internet access wouldn’t only assist businesses and students, Reber said, but could improve health care by bolstering infrastructure needed for telemedicine. Reber is a partner and executive with Apex Homes of PA and owns Susquehanna Valley Home Services.
Boop, a county farmer of multiple commodities, said bringing in a new board could raise the possibility — one he said he wouldn’t expect — that the 2020 budget, which should be adopted by the current board in December, could be reopened and altered.
Casimir said his initial priority would simply be to introduce himself to all county employees and learn about their jobs.
“Before coming in and throwing my weight around, I want to understand how they’re working,” said Casimir, a Lewisburg chiropractor and former borough council member.
While the other candidates broached broadband as a longterm concern, Casimir raised the issue of climate change. He said preparedness for emergency services is necessary and offered to compile a “wish list” from county first responders.
“I’m afraid we’re going to have more wildfires with high winds. I’m afraid we might start having (more) droughts. These are new weather patterns that local government would be in a position to address,” Casimir said.
No candidate contested efforts by prior commissioner boards to market Great Stream Commons, an undeveloped 670-acre industrial park in Gregg Township. The move to purchase the land was made 20 years ago to halt the creation of a hazardous waste incinerator on site.
Taxpayers remain on the hook for about $7.8 million of a combined $12 million in bonds taken out for the purchase of the land in 1998.
Plans to build up industrial businesses at the site haven’t materialized.
Target still owns a large parcel, one that’s reportedly drawn interest from private investors of late. The company planned to build a warehouse there and began early site development before the economic downturn began about 2009.
Reber noted several potential actions the county could pursue: sell the land now, hold out for market value, continue marketing it for development.
“Marketing it differently, perhaps, or maybe looking at an individual developer coming in, developing it and making back-end revenues for the county,” Reber said. “I don’t think anything should be off the table.”
Boop said developing shovel-ready sites was an approach public bodies took decades ago to recruit manufacturing jobs that ultimately were overseas or eliminated.
“Now, some of those jobs are starting to come back,” Boop said, describing the Route 15 corridor as a “secondary” market compared to land along interstates. “I don’t think we could have done anything a whole lot different than what was done.”
Richards suggested avoiding an outright sale of the land. She said it should be developed to complement existing industries in Union County.
Casimir called for a return to “the original vision.” He said the park should be developed for industrial use, health care education or perhaps somehow incorporated in a broadband project.
None of the candidates identified any issues raised by voters after the primary election that hadn’t been expressed prior. None of the candidates, either, took exception to the current board hiring a new chief clerk to replace the late Diana Robinson — a move expected by year’s end.
All of them said they found value in the investment in the existing Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and a potential expansion of a trail system — one that would be steered by the independent Union County Trail Authority and funded through the existing hotel tax. While commissioners don’t make decisions for the authority, they do appoint its members.
To hear each candidate’s full interview and answers to all five questions, visit www.dailyitem.com.