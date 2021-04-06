A Danville man faces a felony animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault after borough police said he broke the leg of a cat and struck a woman.
Blake Dunbar, 27, of Crest Haven Road appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County jail in lieu of $85,000 cash bail.
Northumberland Police say they were dispatched to Wheatley Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a domestic incident. Officers said a woman told them Dunbar beat her up and broke her cat's leg after she returned home from work.
The woman told officers Dunbar was upset when she returned home. According to police, she said Dunbar grabbed her by the face and pushed her in the chest. The woman said a friend came to the house and gave Dunbar a ride to Sunbury. City police were made aware and took Dunbar into custody.
Dunbar told Northumberland officers he was upset because the cat went to the bathroom on a 1980s sofa that belonged to his best friend's grandmother, according to officers.
Dunbar said he grabbed the cat and injured it while putting it into a carrier, police said. Dunbar also told police the woman forced her way by him and he felt threatened so he shoved her back.
Dunbar will appear before Toomy for a preliminary arraignment on April 13.