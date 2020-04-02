SUNBURY — Charges are pending against a driver involved in a two-vehicle accident that took the life of Sharon Adams in January, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
During a revocation hearing on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee told Judge Paige Rosini that Miguel Angel Torres Jr., 23, of East Race Street, Shamokin, would be charged in the Jan. 26 accident at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets, Shamokin. Torres appeared via videoconference on Thursday to be re-sentenced on violating the terms of his probation from a separate DUI sentencing in December.
Aimee said the commonwealth was waiting on information from the state police before the charges are filed. Public Defender Jasmin Smith argued that charges that don't exist yet should not be counted against Torres in re-sentencing.
After the accident, Torres was arrested for drug charges and pleaded guilty in February in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic to two misdemeanor charges in two separate cases: one count of unlawful use of medical marijuana and one count of possessing marijuana. He was immediately sentenced to one year of probation.
On Thursday, Torres admitted to violating the terms of his probation from a separate DUI sentencing in December. He admitted to illegally operating a vehicle without a license, possessing and using marijuana, and possessing drug contraband and alcohol.
Rosini re-sentenced Torres to serve a jail sentence until July 10.
The accident that took the life of 66-year-old Adams occurred at 11:15 a.m Jan. 26 at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets, Shamokin. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.