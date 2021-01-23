WILLIAMSPORT — Two men are awaiting trial in U.S. Middle District Court on charges they conspired to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl in Northumberland County.
Rakeem Lavert Denson, 31, of Lebanon, and Kevin Milton, 48, no address given, were named in a Nov. 12 indictment that had been sealed.
Denson was arraigned Friday and released but he may not have any contact with Milton. He has a pending drunken driving case in Northumberland County. He listed Shamokin as his home when he posted $2,500 bail in that case on Nov. 18. Milton is detained due to a Nov. 18 order of Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle III.
The two are accused of using cell phones and social media to communicate with each other and with customers to arrange drug deliveries last February and March.
They also are accused of using a residence in Sunbury and a car parked at the undisclosed location to conceal and store the drugs.
Besides the conspiracy count, Denson and Milton are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl on March 11 and March 17.
Court records show drug charges brought by state police against Milton in county court were dropped six days after the indictment. He had been jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail on the state charges.
