SUNBURY — The sixth annual Santa's Miracle Gift of Giving will be distributed this weekend to struggling families.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans, who play Santa and Mrs. Claus in Sunbury, have six families to provide gifts and food for five families from Northumberland County: two from Shamokin, one from Milton and two from Sunbury. Delivery will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Rosancrans also reached out to a family in Dubois, Clearfield County, and will be delivering to them on Sunday. The family just had twins and the mother had a stroke, the father was laid off and he starting making items using his 3D printer for hospitals and first responders, all while taking care of their first 5-year-old child.
The Rosancranses partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way this year. Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2018. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER