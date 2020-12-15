SUNBURY – Lifting Little Lives, a charity with a mission and long history of helping ill children with illnesses disabilites in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Lycoming, Montour, and Columbia counties, has donated 20 $100 Giant gift cards and toys to students in Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Work Foundations+ program.
"The donation of gift cards and toys has made an amazing impact on our students and families during these difficult times. We sincerely appreciate the kindness and generosity of Lifting Little Lives and know that saying thank you just isn’t enough for what they have done for our students.” said Jessica Harry, CSIU Special Education and Off-Site Facilities Support Program Supervisor.
Work Foundations+ is a secondary special education program focused on providing comprehensive academic instruction and real-life career exploration, experiences, and training to students with disabilities to best prepare them for successful post-secondary training and education, employment, and independent living.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER