MILLERSBURG — Millersburg Area Working Together announced on Tuesday that it will be holding the 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
This year’s festival will offer a variety of craft vendors and musical entertainment, featuring Shotgunn, sponsored by Mid Penn Bank, the Millersburg High School Jazz Band, sponsored by Bolig’s Propane, Lo Brau, Aaron Daniel Gaul, Kandace Farhat and more. There will also be a variety of food stands, children’s activities, the Cherry Dessert Contest and the Cherry Blossom Festival Car Show.
For more details contact Donna at 717-580-3638 or fralickdonna450@comcast.net. The rain date for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival is May 7.