SUNBURY — Rock n’ roll Hall of Fame band Chicago didn’t disappoint the thousands of fans that poured into Spyglass Ridge Winery Tuesday night to kickoff the venue’s summer concert series.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he was thrilled with the Tuesday night turnout and was as excited about seeing Chicago perform in his own backyard.
“This was a great show and I am so happy I got to see my friends and family enjoy themselves,” Webb said.
Chicago, which was formed in 1967, hit the stage at 8 p.m and performed hit songs “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Look Away” and “Saturday in the Park” along with a host of other standards.
Over the years, the band has recorded three dozen albums and sold more than 100 million records. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
“It’s just such a fun night out here,” Michelle Lawrence, of Port Trevorton, said. “It’s a perfect night to sit outside and enjoy good music and drink wine. This is what summer is all about and to have this type of entertainment so close to home is just awesome.”
“This place is amazing,” Ken Peterson, of Harrisburg said. “I couldn’t wait to get here today and see one of my favorite groups of all time.”
Chicago is just the beginning of the winery’s Backyard Concert Series. Friday night the Marshall Tucker Band arrives in Sunbury as part of a “Southern Rock Party.” Tickets for Friday’s show are still available at the winery, Webb said.