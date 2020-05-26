NORTHUMBERLAND — The cause of a fire that destroyed a borough home was ruled undetermined, according to Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Gink.
At least 80 firefighters from several Valley departments converged on the fire Saturday afternoon at 673 Duke St., causing parts of Route 147 to be closed for several hours while crews contained the blaze.
The fire spread to both sides of the structure and Gink said the house is a complete loss.
The fire was initially reported around 4:15 p.m. Northumberland police said no one was injured in the fire.
Gink said there is no foul play involved and the fire has been ruled undetermined.
Firefighters from Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury Number 1, East Ends, Americus, Shamokin Dam, Upper Augusta and Tuckahoe, responded to the blaze.
Northumberland Police were also on scene, along with the Americus Ambulance Company.