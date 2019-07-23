MONTANDON — A construction worker suffered moderate injuries Tuesday after falling from a bridge deck on Route 45 in Northumberland County, according to Assistant Chief J.R. Young of William Cameron Engine Co., Lewisburg.
The worker shifted a piece of plywood used as temporary surface when he slipped and fell 8 feet to scaffolding below the bridge, Young said, describing the worker’s injuries as moderate and not life-threatening.
The drop from the deck to the Chillisquaque Creek below is about 15 feet, Young estimated, but the platform caught the worker about halfway.
The incident was reported at 7:03 a.m., with emergency medical and rescue personnel arriving at 7:11 a.m. Young said the worker was secured to a backboard and raised to the surface before being passed 50 to 60 feet in a line of emergency responders and construction workers to an awaiting ambulance. The ambulance departed at 7:55 a.m. for Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Milton Fire Department assisted, Young said.
The bridge spans Chillisquaque Creek in West Chillisquaque Township, between Shakespeare and Hobbes roads. It closed in April for a $1.25 million repair project, expected to last into October.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO