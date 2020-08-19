SUNBURY — Chief Brad Hare and Mayor Kurt Karlovich said they will not tolerate the types of avoidable situations like the one that saw several shots fired at an Arch Street home Tuesday morning.
"We are still investigating this case, but I will say that this type of call for our department on a Tuesday morning in our city is alarming," Hare said. "We will not tolerate it, and this could have turned into a much worse scenario for residents and the people involved."
The incident began when Sunbury police officers, some of which were attending preliminary hearings at Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's office, were called to Arch Street for multiple reports of shots fired.
Officers raced out of the judge's office and flocked to Arch Street, Hare said.
When Hare arrived he said he saw James Glessner, 21, of 336 Arch St., on the porch of the residence holding a rifle. Hare grabbed his police-issued service rifle and ordered Glessner to the ground, according to court documents.
Glessner put down the rifle and went to the ground while Hare called for police backup, he said.
While Hare waited for other officers, a woman was also ordered to leave the front porch and sit on the sidewalk, police said.
When officers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Point Township and Shamokin Dam arrived, they entered the home where Hare said several bullet casings were discovered.
Hare said another rifle was also discovered in the home.
"Everyone in our department as well as our neighboring departments did a great job and all were here to help us," Hare said. "We thank everyone for making sure our community was safe. We appreciate all the department's help."
Councilman Chris Reis said he proud of the police department.
"You never like to see things like this happen so close to home," he said. "I am very proud of our department, and our officers are prepared for these types of things."
Glessner was charged with felony discharging of a weapon inside an occupied structure as well as four misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person.
He appeared before Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 cash bail.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Karlovich said he wants residents to know the police department is doing all they can to protect the community.
"It’s unfortunate these types of incidents happen, and we will hold those responsible to the highest standards of the law and we will not tolerate this type of behavior in Sunbury at any time."