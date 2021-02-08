SUNBURY — Officers from 10 Valley police departments responded to Saturday afternoon's incident at 336 Arch St. due to a report of 12 people and weapons inside the residence and previous 911 calls at the home, according to City Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare released more details about the incident while addressing City Council members Monday night.
In August, Hare and another officer were dispatched to the home after it was reported that several shots were fired inside the residence, he said.
"One of our officers remembered the home when the call came in on Saturday and made mention to the fact of a weapon being fired inside the residence," Hare said. "We followed all the protocols in August and on Saturday and took no chance as there are neighbors in the area and we wanted to make sure of the situation before anything took place."
Hare said police have dealt with people inside the home in the past and that when the first call came to 911 on Saturday it was reported there was a man with his hands tied and bleeding while running down Arch Street toward 4th Street.
"We had no idea what was happening at the time other than we knew the house," Hare said.
After police had the situation under control, Hare said the investigation initially showed that the man who was tied up was causing a disturbance inside the home and two of the individuals inside restrained him and claimed to be calling police.
However, before the call was made, the man escaped through a first-floor window and took off running, Hare said.
Hare said during some investigations, witnesses or victims fail to cooperate.
"What people don't understand is that when we conduct an investigation and we speak to people we need to get statements and there needs to be something that would warrant a crime," he said. "When that happens we could file charges but in some cases, some people refuse to testify or don't want to be involved. And that makes it very tough to file charges."
Hare said officers did exactly what they were supposed to do. Protect the public.
"We made sure anyone in the area was notified of what was happening and we did not want to see someone who was passing by get hurt," Hare said. "People need to understand when we go to a scene, a lot of times we are not sure exactly what is happening."
Hare said he also knows that an individual who has mental health issues lives inside the home. Hare said when police arrived and determined there were only four people inside the home, two of which came right out, police made the decision to enter the residence.
"One man has mental health issues and got scared with the police outside and the other inside the house can't hear and never even knew we were outside," Hare said. "The investigation is ongoing and although I originally said that charges would be unlikely, new information has been coming out of the investigation and we will see where it goes."
Resident Missy Shaffer said she was horrified seeing all of the police in her neighborhood and wanted answers as to why no charges would be filed.
"I applaud all the police but this is a known place where things are going on and it seems nothing is being done," she said.
Hare said he could not discuss investigations but he understood her frustration.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who is in charge of the police department, said his police force acted appropriately.
"We had a heavy presence of law enforcement coming to help us on Saturday because the address is a known problem in the city, " Karlovich said. "With the facts presented by Chief (Brad) Hare I believe the situation was fast-moving and our department did exactly what they should do to protect the public."
Councilman Josh Brosious said he understood why all the departments showed up at the scene.
"Given the information the police department had at the time of the first call, I believe they acted accordingly," he said. "Once Chief (Brad) Hare explained the situation I believe our department did the right thing. I know there are continued investigations going on and I have full faith in our department, not only with this incident but future incidents that occur."