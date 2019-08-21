LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners accepted the retirement notification of Scott Lizardi, chief probation officer.
Lizardi’s retirement is effective Dec. 15, 2019. It was accepted with regret. Lizardi worked for the county for more than 40 years.
Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said President Judge Michael Hudock oversees appointments and hirings within the Probation Department and expects he will announce Lizardi’s replacement in the near future.
Also leaving the county is Deputy Jacob Brown-Shields of the Sheriff’s Office. His resignation is effective Oct. 2. Brown-Shields said he accepted a position with the Pennsylvania State Police.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO