SUNBURY — The Chief Shikellamy Elementary School project is back on track and is now projected to be completed this December, instead of April 2023.
The Shikellamy school board was made aware in November by representatives of the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, the architects who designed the $6.2 million project, that contractors were having trouble getting steel, they said.
Harry Pettoni, of the Schrader Group, told the board members on Thursday during a Shikellamy School District work session that contractors are doing all they can and now have projected they will receive supplies earlier than expected. Pettoni said the expected completion date is December.
The district was originally set to open the new section of Chief Shikellamy Elementary by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Chief Shikellamy, in Upper Augusta Township, was approved for an addition after Beck Elementary, in Sunbury, shuttered in March.
Lobar Inc., of Dillsburg, was approved by the school board at the price of $3.4 million, while the board also approved Myco Mechanical Inc., of Telford, for HVAC at a price of $849,000, and Ag Management LLC, of Nanticoke, at a price of $38,000 for plumbing work.
The last contract went to G.R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc., of Clark Summit, at a price of $697,000 for electrical work.
The project includes turning Beck Elementary into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes.
The district would also rent a section to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley elementary schools the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district’s third- through fifth-grade building, and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The total cost of the project with alternates, which includes road widening at Chief Shikellamy Elementary, is around $6.2 million, for the additions and renovations of the 61,634 square foot building.
The proposal is to add 17,514 square feet to the existing structure in order to expand and add classrooms, according to Business Manager Brian Manning.