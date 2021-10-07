SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District’s Chief Shikellamy project could be delayed even longer than the original delay of May 2022 for completion, according to the district's business manager.
Business manager Brian Manning said the lack of supplies is the major reason that construction of the project and school opening could be as late as Jan. 2023.
"We have no control over this," he said. "The materials are not easy to get and we are hoping this project will still be on track to begin in May and complete by December 2022." Manning said ground has been broken on the site and contractors are doing what they can, with what they have to work with.
Last month, a representative of the Schrader Group told the board they can’t get materials.
Harry Pettoni, of the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, the architects who designed the $6.2 million project, said contractors are having trouble getting steel.
“We will know more in October,” Pettoni said. “We are unsure of how long the delay will be.”
Pettoni told the board the earliest steel will be available is March, but could be delayed as long as May 2022.
Pettoni will be back to the district in November to give the board another update, Superintendent Jason Bendle said Thursday.
The district was set to open the new section of Chief Elementary by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Chief Shikellamy, in Upper Augusta Township, will be getting an addition after Beck Elementary, in Sunbury, shuttered in March.
Lobar Inc., was approved by the school board at the price of $3.4 million, while the board also approved Myco Mechanical Inc., of Telford, for HVAC at a price of $849,000, and Ag Management LLC, of Nanticoke, at a price of $38,000 for plumbing work.
The last contract went to G.R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc. of Clark Summit, at a price of $697,000 for electrical work.
The project includes turning Beck Elementary into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes..
The district would also rent a section to the Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary schools the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district’s third- through fifth-grade building, and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The total cost of the project with alternates, which includes road widening at Chief Elementary, is around $6.2 million, for the additions and renovations of the 61,634 square foot building. The proposal is to add 17,514 square feet to the existing structure in order to expand and add classrooms, according to Manning.
Bendle said he wanted to continue to keep the public informed every step of the way. "We want to keep letting the public know where we stand," he said. "The materials, or lack of, is something that is just not in our control."