SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District's Chief Shikellamy project will be delayed after a representative of the Schrader Group, announced Thursday they can't get materials.
Harry Pettoni, of the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, the architects who designed the $6.2 million project, said contractors are having trouble getting steel.
"We will know more in October," Pettoni said. "We are unsure of how long the delay will be."
Pettoni told the board the earliest steel will be available will be in March, but could be delayed as long as May 2022. The district was set to open the new section of Chief Elementary by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
"We will wait and see what happens," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Chief Shikellamy, in Upper Augusta Township, will be getting an addition after Beck Elementary, in Sunbury, was shuttered in March.
Lobar Inc., was approved by the school board at the price of $3.4 million, while the board also approved Myco Mechanical Inc., of Telford, for HVAC at a price of $849,000, and Ag Management LLC, of Nanticoke at a price of $38,000 for plumbing work.
The last contract went to G.R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc., of Clark Summit, at a price of $697,000 for electrical work.
The project includes turning Beck Elementary into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes. The district would also rent a section to the Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district’s kindergarten- through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district’s third- through fifth-grade building, and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The total cost of the project with alternates, which includes road widening at Chief Elementary, is around $6.2 million, for the additions and renovations of the 61,634 square foot building. The proposal is to add 17,514 square feet to the existing structure in order to expand and add classrooms, according to business manager Brian Manning.