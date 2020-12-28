Chief swears in new Mahoning detective

DANVILLE — Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff introduced newly installed detective Jason Bedisky to the board of supervisors at Monday evening's meeting.
In a short formal ceremony as the meeting began, Dyroff gave Bedisky his detective badge.
Bedisky thanked the board and Chief Dyroff, for "coming up with the idea of having a detective in the police department." And he thanked the board for approving of the position.
Dyroff had suggested to the board the idea of having such a position in the department without having to hire another officer. His suggestion was to hire from within his department. He assured the board and residents that there would be no reduction in service, even with Bedisky taking on his new, added responsibilities.
Bedisky is highly credentialed, Dyroff said, in his statement to the board.
"Detective Bedisky will be a full-time detective, handling more complex and detail-oriented criminal investigations," said Dyroff.
His official start date as a detective is Jan. 5, 2021, "although he has been handling such cases already," Dyroff explained.
Bedisky, who is from Danville, has been an officer in the Mahoning Police Department since 2017.
He began his law enforcement career with the Prince William County Police Department in Woodbridge, Va. in 2011, and he spent six years in that department, achieving the position of crime scene technician and detective within the major property crime unit.
He is in the Pennsylvania National Guard and served two tours in Afghanistan.