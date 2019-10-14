DANVILLE — Three-year-old Arabella Parker remains in critical condition and on life support Geisinger Medical Center officials said Monday.
Parker was admitted to the hospital Thursday for injuries she sustained at the hands of a Trevorton man, according to state police.
According to family members of Parker, the child remains in critical condition with no brain activity, and doctors are hoping for a change in the child's status after removing part of her brain that was damaged.
Stonington state troopers say the child was beaten by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of West Shamokin Street.
Burgess is set to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Burgess told Gembic on Saturday during a bail hearing that he was "insulted by the charges."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he is prepared for Tuesday's preliminary hearing and that this case is the worst he has ever seen.
Burgess is currently charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and related crimes to the attack but Matulewicz said if the child were to die, Burgess would immediately be facing an open count of homicide.
The child's mother, Samantha Delcamp, is also listed by troopers as a victim because they say she was also beaten by Burgess. Delcamp said she has received death threats after people have linked her to the crime. Delcamp said she did not touch the child.
Burgess also claims "there is more to the story," and that he only ever smacked the girl on the rear end.
Burgess is locked up inside the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.