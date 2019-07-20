SUNBURY — A Watsontown mother who allegedly caused her 21-month-old child brain damage by leaving her inside a hot car last summer is headed to trial on Aug. 13.
The trial for Tonia Lee Sones, 25, was scheduled following a pre-trial conference in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Friday.
Sones is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after a June 1, 2018, incident, according to state police in Milton.
Sones told police she went inside to shower before going to a doctor's appointment, according to the documents. She told police her daughter didn't sleep well the night before and when she picked her up from her mother's house her daughter had fallen asleep in the back seat, according to troopers.
Troopers said Sones told them she went inside, took a shower and must have fallen asleep before waking up and rushing outside to find her daughter having a seizure.
In medical records obtained by police, the results of an MRI scan were "consistent with heat stroke and brain swelling and brain damage."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER