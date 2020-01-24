MILTON — Gavin McWilliams was riding past the Bethany United Methodist Church with his family when he saw the damage incurred during a massive fire at the Milton church last November.
McWilliams' mother, Janine, said, her son was curious. "He wanted to know what was going on with the damage," she said. "He was asking, are they are going to fix it? Who is going to fix it?"
He wanted to help.
Inspired by the Kindness Project at Danville Primary School, the 7-year-old sold chocolate-covered pretzels at Christmas. He raised $388, which he presented to Rev. William McNeal on Friday to help with upcoming repairs to the 139-year-old stone church.
“It is just outstanding," McNeal said Friday. "To see the need and then to want to do something and follow through. It touches me greatly that he would even think about like that as a 7-year-old and then to act upon it, is just Christ in action.
“What he has done is tremendous.”
When asked how he felt after making the donation, Gavin had a simple answer: “Good, good, good, good," he said.
McNeal said earlier this month it may cost more than $3 million to repair the fire damage. He said the work to repair the heavy damage will take between a year and 18 months. Parishioners have been gathering each Sunday at the West Milton United Methodist Church at 310 High St.
“The building has been destroyed but the church is doing fine," McNeal said.
Cindy Mohr, chairperson of the leadership team at Bethany United Methodist Church, said Gavin's donation "makes my heart well with gratitude.”
“For someone that young to care about others so much is just amazing," she said.